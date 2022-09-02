 
entertainment
Friday Sep 02 2022
By
Web Desk

Britney Spears talks being ‘held hostage’: ‘Finally without the restraints’

By
Web Desk

Friday Sep 02, 2022

Britney Spears talks being ‘held hostage’: ‘Finally without the restraints’
Britney Spears talks being ‘held hostage’: ‘Finally without the restraints’

Britney Spears takes to social media to recall the ‘helpless’ moments in her conservatorship where she was ‘held hostage’ by nurses in her ‘own home’.

The songwriter weighed in on the ‘abuse’ she suffered in a candid Instagram post.

She started by admitting, “I’ve tried my best at being the best person I can be…”

Especially when she had “to be basically held hostage in homes under nurses and [expletive]”.

“I hope my kids one day understand my reasoning of my play in water revealing myself as any woman would being held under blankets and supervision under the conservatorship !!!”

Before concluding she also added, “Finally at 40 without the restraints of what my family did to me … I say to my son Jayden that I send all the love in the world to you every day for the rest of my life !!!”

More From Entertainment:

Is Meghan Markle the 'new Amber Heard'?

Is Meghan Markle the 'new Amber Heard'?
Harry Styles, Olivia Wilde moving in together but in ‘no rush’ to get engaged: Insider

Harry Styles, Olivia Wilde moving in together but in ‘no rush’ to get engaged: Insider

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s body language hints ‘tide has turned’, says expert

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s body language hints ‘tide has turned’, says expert
David Beckham cannot stop laughing at Victoria as she faces up to her ‘greatest fear’

David Beckham cannot stop laughing at Victoria as she faces up to her ‘greatest fear’

Meghan Markle reigns on top of Spotify charts for second week in row

Meghan Markle reigns on top of Spotify charts for second week in row
Princess Diana exhibit in Vegas invites guests to have their own royal wedding

Princess Diana exhibit in Vegas invites guests to have their own royal wedding
Amber Heard 'mouth piece' Eve Barlow admits she keeps star from 'killing' herself

Amber Heard 'mouth piece' Eve Barlow admits she keeps star from 'killing' herself

Kanye West tells baby daddies Scott, Tristan 'we in together' against Kardashians

Kanye West tells baby daddies Scott, Tristan 'we in together' against Kardashians
Kanye West says his 'porn addiction' ended marriage with Kim Kardashian

Kanye West says his 'porn addiction' ended marriage with Kim Kardashian
Kanye West warns Kris Jenner North won't have 'r-rated tape' like Kim Kardashian

Kanye West warns Kris Jenner North won't have 'r-rated tape' like Kim Kardashian
Jennifer Lopez drops 'heaven' photos from Georgina wedding with Ben Affleck: See

Jennifer Lopez drops 'heaven' photos from Georgina wedding with Ben Affleck: See
Kanye West asks Pete Davidson how is life in 'trauma unit' after Kim split

Kanye West asks Pete Davidson how is life in 'trauma unit' after Kim split

Latest

view all