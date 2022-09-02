Britney Spears talks being ‘held hostage’: ‘Finally without the restraints’

Britney Spears takes to social media to recall the ‘helpless’ moments in her conservatorship where she was ‘held hostage’ by nurses in her ‘own home’.

The songwriter weighed in on the ‘abuse’ she suffered in a candid Instagram post.

She started by admitting, “I’ve tried my best at being the best person I can be…”

Especially when she had “to be basically held hostage in homes under nurses and [expletive]”.

“I hope my kids one day understand my reasoning of my play in water revealing myself as any woman would being held under blankets and supervision under the conservatorship !!!”

Before concluding she also added, “Finally at 40 without the restraints of what my family did to me … I say to my son Jayden that I send all the love in the world to you every day for the rest of my life !!!”