Newborn baby's head found in marketplace in India

Police officers stand behind crime scene tape. — AFP

The head of a newborn baby was found wrapped in a cloth in a market in India's Madhya Pradesh, reported India Today.

Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Medical College & Hospital's sanitary workers noticed the head and with it the baby's arm in a cloth lying in the market.

The workers immediately informed the police, reported City Superintendent of Police, Tushar Singh.



While the police did conduct a search, other body parts could not be traced, Singh said. The arm and the head have been stored in the mortuary of the government hospital.



The police are investigating the matter to reach a conclusion.