 
entertainment
Friday Sep 02 2022
By
Web Desk

Johnny Depp leaves fans super excited amid Amber Heard appeal

By
Web Desk

Friday Sep 02, 2022

Johnny Depp leaves fans super excited amid Amber Heard appeal
Johnny Depp leaves fans super excited amid Amber Heard appeal

Johnny Depp is currently on a trip to Europe following his win in defamation trial against former wife Amber Heard.

Now, it is reported that the Pirates of the Caribbean actor is set to return to US in November as he will join his friend Jeff Beck at his concert.

The announcement was made on Thursday that Johnny Depp will join Jeff onstage as a guest on November 1 at Celebrity Theatre.

Johnny Depp leaves fans super excited amid Amber Heard appeal

The announcement has left Depp fans super excited after the launch of music album in July.

After sensational trial, Johnny Depp released an album ‘18’ with his British friend rocker Jeff Beck.

The 13-track album "18" on which Depp sings and plays guitar features mainly covers.

Depp and Beck met in 2016, bonding "over cars and guitars" before the latter said he began to appreciate "Depp's serious songwriting skills and ear for music."

Depp won $15 million in the defamation suit against Heard in June.

The Aquaman actress has appealed ruling that she defamed ex-husband Johnny Depp in July.

More From Entertainment:

Princess Diana branded ‘trendsetter’ after wearing $17 million necklace as a headband

Princess Diana branded ‘trendsetter’ after wearing $17 million necklace as a headband
Eve Barlow ‘forced’ to appease ‘monster’ Amber Heard

Eve Barlow ‘forced’ to appease ‘monster’ Amber Heard
Willow Smith follows mom Jada Pinkett Smith’s footsteps amid ‘racism and death threats’

Willow Smith follows mom Jada Pinkett Smith’s footsteps amid ‘racism and death threats’
BBC donates $1.64 million generated from controversial Diana interview

BBC donates $1.64 million generated from controversial Diana interview
BTS concert in Busan switches location amid fans' concerns: report

BTS concert in Busan switches location amid fans' concerns: report
Prince Harry has been dealing with ‘mental turmoil’ since Diana’s death, royal analyst

Prince Harry has been dealing with ‘mental turmoil’ since Diana’s death, royal analyst
Timothee Chalamet’s ‘Bones and All’ premieres at Venice Film Festival

Timothee Chalamet’s ‘Bones and All’ premieres at Venice Film Festival
Emilia Clarke replaces Amber Heard in ‘Aquaman 2’? Fan-made poster sparks frenzy

Emilia Clarke replaces Amber Heard in ‘Aquaman 2’? Fan-made poster sparks frenzy

Meghan Markle branded ‘Hollywood trophy wife’ to Prince Harry

Meghan Markle branded ‘Hollywood trophy wife’ to Prince Harry
Nicola Peltz asked Victoria Beckham to design wedding dress with no intention of wearing it

Nicola Peltz asked Victoria Beckham to design wedding dress with no intention of wearing it
Amber Heard ‘renting’ baby Oonagh amid Johnny Depp battle

Amber Heard ‘renting’ baby Oonagh amid Johnny Depp battle
Queen Elizabeth will not attend event in Scotland

Queen Elizabeth will not attend event in Scotland

Latest

view all