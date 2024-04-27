King Charles fans rejoice as monarch announces return to Royal duties

King Charles fans rejoice as the monarch announces return to Royal duties

King Charles is set to return to public-facing duties after taking a break to focus on his health post tragic cancer diagnosis, Buckingham Palace has revealed.



In a statement posted on their official social media handles, the Palace revealed that the monarch will soon resume his Royal duties while battling cancer.

“His Majesty The King will shortly return to public-facing duties after a period of treatment and recuperation following his recent cancer diagnosis,” they said.

The update sparked widespread excitement among his fans, who rejoiced at the news that their beloved King would soon return, indicating a positive update on his health.

Expressing their happiness over the news, one person told GB News, "It's great news,” adding, “It was sad to hear about the cancer diagnosis and what with him and Catherine coming at the same time, so it's great that he's on the mend"

“He will be happy to be out and about again and everyone will be happy seeing that he's in good health,” another fan added.

One commented, "It's good news for him, I suppose, and it's quite favorable news for the nation."

In their official statement, Charles expressed his gratefulness to his well-wishers for their love and wishes they sent his way after he was diagnosed of the potentially life threatening disease.

“As the first anniversary of The Coronation approaches, Their Majesties remain deeply grateful for the many kindnesses and good wishes they have received from around the world throughout the joys and challenges of the past year,” they said.