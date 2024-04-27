King Charles to announce the type of cancer he has after resuming Royal duties?

King Charles may announce the type of cancer he has after resuming Royal duties almost two months after he was diagnosed of the potentially life threatening disease.



Buckingham Palace enthralled Royal fans after they announced Charles’ return to public-facing duties as the monarch nears first anniversary of Coronation.

His return prompted royal commentator Michael Cole to claim that Charles might disclose the type of cancer he’s fighting while speaking with GB News.

"Of course, he's the head of state. He's a person, a public personality and a world figure, but he's entitled to his privacy,” the expert told the publication.

He added, "The way that he wants to announce it, is the way that it should be announced. And I'm sure in due course, as he feels comfortable with it and as the treatment progresses, and it sounds as if it's progressing well, I'm sure he will take that in advisement.”

Cole went on to share the Charles’ response over the “terrific reaction” he received following his cancer diagnosis announcement.

"I mean he was surprised by the terrific reaction when he had made this announcement of cancer, how it stimulated the interest in the various cancer charities and got people checking themselves up,” he said.

"All of this is a very good thing. It's what a leader of a country should do, and he's doing it supremely well."