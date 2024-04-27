Anti-monarchy group reacts to King Charles return to public-facing duties

Anti-monarchy group Republic CEO Graham Smith has reacted to the palace statement that King Charles will shortly return to public-facing duties after a period of treatment and recuperation following his recent cancer diagnosis.



Commenting on the Times and The Sunday Times report, Smith said “Good for him. I hope everyone who needs it is getting the very best care and treatment for cancer as soon as they need it.”

The Times had tweeted King Charles will return to frontline public duties next week as Buckingham Palace announced that his doctors were “very encouraged” by the progress of his cancer treatment.

The group’s chief also commented on the Telegraph report titled, “The return of the King’, saying “He doesn’t do much. What’s he returning to?.”

Palace has confirmed that the King will shortly return to public-facing duties.

“To help mark this milestone, The King and Queen will make a joint visit to a cancer treatment centre next Tuesday, where they will meet medical specialists and patients. This visit will be the first in a number of external engagements His Majesty will undertake in the weeks ahead.”