Kate Middleton, Prince William achieve new milestone as King Charles announces return to duties

Prince William and Kate Middleton have achieved a new milestone on social media a day after King Charles announced his return to public-facing duties amid cancer battle.



The palace announced on Friday, “His Majesty The King will shortly return to public-facing duties after a period of treatment and recuperation following his recent cancer diagnosis.

“To help mark this milestone, The King and Queen will make a joint visit to a cancer treatment centre next Tuesday, where they will meet medical specialists and patients. This visit will be the first in a number of external engagements His Majesty will undertake in the weeks ahead.”

Kate Middleton, who is also undergoing cancer treatment, and Prince William are very active on social media and regularly update the royal fans about their activities.

Now, amid these developments, the official Instagram account of the Prince and Princess of Wales, based at Kensington Palace, have reached 16 million followers.



