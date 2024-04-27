Prince William to make Kate's 13th anniversary special despite cancer battle

Prince William to make Kate 13th anniversary special despite cancer battle

Prince William will plan a romantic evening to mark 13 years of marital bliss with his wife, Kate Middleton, amid her cancer battle, a source has revealed.



William, the Prince of Wales, wants to make Kate feel extra special on their big day, and is prepared to "spoil" her in every way possible.

Speaking with Spin Genie, as reported by OK Magazine, former royal butler Grant Harrold spilt the Prince’s plans to celebrate the special occasion.

"We've got the anniversary of William and Catherine on the 29th of April," he told the publication. "With everything going on with Kate, that won't be a public thing, that's going to be very private.”

“Behind closed doors, I'm sure William will work to make sure she's spoiled,” he added before sharing what William might do for Kate on 13th April.

"It's possible William might cook, he's quite a good cook so it's possible he might do a little meal or something. Again, it's just going to be a private affair between the two of them,” he said.

“Once again, there'll still be an exchange of gifts, I have no doubt they will give each other a gift, and I've no doubt they will exchange cards."

"I've no doubt that there'll be a special meal for them, whether it's a meal where they invite friends and family, or just them. Again, well-wishers will pass on their love with cards."