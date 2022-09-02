 
sports
Friday Sep 02 2022
By
SDSports desk

Asia Cup 2022: Muhammad Hafeez calls it 'tough' for Rohit to continue his captaincy

By
SDSports desk

Friday Sep 02, 2022

Former Pakistan all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez (L) and Indian skipper Rohit Sharma. — AFP/File
Former Pakistan all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez (L) and Indian skipper Rohit Sharma. — AFP/File 

  • Mohammad Hafeez believes Rohit Sharma may not hold his position due to his "declining form".
  • Former all-rounder says Rohit was confused during match against Pakistan because he lacked leadership.
  • Hafeez adds Indian skipper can still perform good for India.

KARACHI: Former Pakistan all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez Friday said that Indian skipper Rohit Sharma may not be able to continue his captaincy due to his "declining form".

According to Hafeez, Rohit was confused during the crucial match against Pakistan in the Asia Cup on August 28 as he lacked leadership qualities.

Talking about Rohit's form, the former cricketer said it was declining. "If you take a look at his recent IPL stint, it was bad, and after that when he came to international cricket, his form hasn't come back yet," he added. 

"I feel that it will be tough for Rohit to continue his captaincy. I don't think he can hold on for too long. I know this from experience that when you are a captain, there are several pressures on you."

Hafeez added that the Indian skipper can still perform good for India, but his performance has declined since he became the captain.

India defeated Pakistan after a sensational fight-off, and they then easily defeated Hong Kong to secure a Super Four stage spot in the Asian event.

