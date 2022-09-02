Asia Cup 2022: Star batter Muhammad Rizwan achieves 5,000-run milestone

Pakistani opener Muhammad Rizwan. — ICC

Pakistani opener Muhammad Rizwan has completed 5,000 runs in overall T20 matches.

The star player set a new record in the ongoing Asia Cup match against Hong Kong in Dubai.

Hong Kong won the toss and put Pakistan to bat first.

Rizwan achieved this milestone after he chased the 48th run in a partnership with Fakhar Zaman.

The Pakistani opener is the seventh player to achieve this milestone of completing 5,000 runs in the shortest form of the game.

Shoaib Malik, Babar Azam, Muhammad Hafeez, Kamran Akmal, Ahmed Shahzad and Umar Akmal have also scored 5,000 runs. Malik tops with 11,698 runs, Babar comes in second place with 7,890 runs, and Hafeez takes third place with 7,811 runs.

Meanwhile, Kamran has scored 6,775 runs, Shehzad scored 6,446 runs and Umar scored 5,631 runs in their T20 career.