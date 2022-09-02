Asia Cup 2022: When is the next India-Pakistan match?

Cricket - Asian Cup - India v Pakistan - Dubai International Stadium, Dubai, United Arab Emirates - August 28, 2022, India's Hardik Pandya shakes hands with Pakistan players after the match. — Reuters/File

DUBAI: Pakistan and India will face each other on September 4 in T20 Asia Cup 2022 as both teams qualified for the Super Four stage.

Hosts Sri Lanka will face Afghanistan in the opening Super Four clash in Sharjah on Saturday.

The much-awaited contest between Pakistan and India will once again become the centre of attraction as fans will remain glued to their TV screens. In their last meeting on August 28, India took its 2021 revenge by defeating Pakistan by five wickets.

However, India suffered a major blow today as star all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja has been ruled out of the T20 Asia Cup 2022.

Here’s the schedule for all teams:

