Asia Cup 2022: Shadab dedicates victory to flood affectees in country

Shadab Khan. —Shadab Khan/Facebook

All-rounder Shadab Khan dedicated victory against Hong Kong in the Asia Cup 2022 to flood affectees people in the country.



Pakistan routed Hong Kong on Friday and qualified for the Super Four stage of the tournament. A bowling masterclass from Pakistan ensured that Hong Kong was dismissed for a meagre 38 runs, ensuring a win for the Men in Green by 155 runs. This is the lowest total made by any team against a full member side.

After winning the match against Hong Kong, all-rounder Shadab Khan took to Twitter and dedicated the outstanding victory to the flood affectees people in the country.

"This victory is dedicated to all those affected by Floods In Pakistan. We are playing for our people. You are all in our hearts, tweeted Shadab.



Shadab also urged people to help flood victims and donate funds for relief work across the country.

When is the next Pakistan-India match?

After today's victory, now Pakistan will face India on September 4 in T20 Asia Cup 2022 as both teams have qualified for the Super Four stage.

Hosts Sri Lanka will face Afghanistan in the opening Super Four clash in Sharjah on Saturday.

The much-awaited contest between Pakistan and India will once again become the centre of attraction as fans will remain glued to their TV screens. In their last meeting on August 28, India took its 2021 revenge by defeating Pakistan by five wickets.