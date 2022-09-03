 
Saturday Sep 03 2022
Mitchell Starc breaks Saqlain Mushtaq's 200-wicket record

Saturday Sep 03, 2022

Australias pacer Mitchell Starc is in action against Zimbabwe. — AFP
Australia's pacer Mitchell Starc is in action against Zimbabwe. — AFP

Australian pacer Mitchell Starc on Saturday became the quickest ever bowler to 200 ODI wickets, breaking a 23-year-old record of Pakistan's off-spinner Saqlain Mushtaq.

In his 102nd ODI in Townsville, Starc dismissed Ryan Burl when he spooned a catch to Cameron Green at mid-off to reach 200 scalps in two fewer matches than the Pakistani great, who achieved the feat in 104 matches.

The 32-year-old's latest feat only adds to the case for him to be considered the greatest white-ball bowler Australia has ever had, reaching the double-century in fewer matches than Brett Lee (who took 112 ODIs), Shane Warne (125), Mitchell Johnson (129) and Glenn McGrath (133).

Back in 2016, Starc was also the quickest ever to 100 ODI wickets (after 52 matches), although that mark was bettered in 2018 when Afghanistan spinner Rashid incredibly got there in eight fewer matches.

The left-arm quick has spent over 12 months stuck in the 190s. Such is the lack of ODI cricket he has played of late.

