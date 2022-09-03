 
pakistan
Saturday Sep 03 2022
Web Desk

Fact-check: Did Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt donate for Pakistan floods?

Saturday Sep 03, 2022

Actors Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt on their wedding. — Filmfare
  • Fake tweet claims Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor have donated for Pakistan floods.
  • Indian netizens express anger over sympathy toward Pakistan.
  • BBC Hindi clarifies the screenshot is fake.

A fake screenshot posing as a tweet by BBC News Hindi claimed that Bollywood actors Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor donated big sums of money to the flood affectees in Pakistan.

The image has been circulating on social media where some Indian netizens have even expressed anger towards the stars for being sympathetic toward Pakistan.

The text in the tweet claimed that the couple further pledged to donate INR51 crore to the country if their upcoming movie Brahmastra did well at the Box Office.

An Indian media outlet BOOM found that the screenshot was in fact fake. BBC News Hindi also clarified that they did not report the news. 

Debunking the fake image, BBC News said: "No such tweet or such news has been made by BBC Hindi."

The Hindi tweet, according to BOOM, said: "Bollywood is an example of humanness and humanity."

A social media user published the viral image on Facebook and said: "Why does the humanity of Bollywood awaken only for Pakistan?" The post was later deleted.

The hashtags #BoycottBollywood and #BoycottBrahmastra began to pick up even more on social media after the fake screenshot got viral. 

BOOM found "discrepancies" in the screenshot which confirmed that it was false.

