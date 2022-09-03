 
Sci-Tech
Saturday Sep 03 2022
Iconic 'wow, grape' meme to be sold as NFT to help flood victims in Pakistan

Senator Sehar Kamran. — Facebook account
Former PPP senator Sehar Kamran — who became famous for her "wow grape" meme — has decided to sell it as a Non-Fungible Token (NFT) in the wake of catastrophic rain-induced floods in Pakistan. 

Sehar, who is a former school principal, said that the share generated from the meme will be donated to the people affected by the floods. 

The meme originated from a Pakistani school in Saudi Arabia and went viral back in 2021. 

It received immense popularity after the video went viral in which the Kamran, who was a school principal then, was hearing pledges from her students during a celebration in the school. 

Many students made pledges, to which, the principal replied with a "wow, great". 

However, this was perceived as "wow, grape" by many netizens which later became a template for many memes on social media for a long time. 

Foundation, which is a digital art marketplace, will auction the NFT on September 30. 

The floods in the South Asian country have affected over 33 million people and killed above 1,100 people.

