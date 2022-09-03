New Zealand Cricket security team 'satisfied' with arrangements in Karachi

Four-member delegation meets security agencies' top officials in high-profile meeting.

KARACHI: New Zealand Cricket (NZC)'s delegation showed satisfaction with the security arrangements in Karachi during their visit to the National Stadium for the Black Caps tour to Pakistan.

The four-member delegation, comprising Greg Mann, Heath Mills, Simon Leslie, and Reg Dickason (ICC representative), visited routes from the airport to the hotel and then the stadium to review security arrangements.

The delegation met security agencies' top officials in a high-profile meeting.



Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB)'s Director of International Cricket Zakir Khan, SSP South Asad Raza, SSP East Syed Abdur Rahim, Wing Commander Sindh Rangers Babar Javed, and other security high-ups hosted the delegation.



The security delegation was assured that the New Zealand team will receive high-class protocol when they come to the city during their Test and ODI tour later this year in December.



NZC's security team expressed satisfaction over security arrangements and looks forward to a successful Pakistan tour later this year.

New Zealand is scheduled to play two Tests and three ODIs from December 2022 to January 2023. They will return to Pakistan in April 2023 to play five T20Is and as many ODIs.

In 2021, NZC cancelled the Pakistan tour just minutes before the toss for first ODI in Rawalpindi citing security threats.

— Thumbnail image: Screengrab/Twitter