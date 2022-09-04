Pak vs Ind: 'Today's winner will be first finalist of Asia Cup,' Shoaib Malik says

Pakistan all-rounder Shoaib Malik. — Twitter

KARACHI: Pakistan all-rounder Shoaib Malik thinks that the winner of today's crucial Pakistan versus India match will be the first finalist of Asia Cup 2022.

Pakistan and India are playing against each other in the Super Four stage of the Asian event today.

Taking to Twitter, Malik shared his thoughts on the big match.

"Who so ever holds the nerves better, enjoys the Game & plays good cricket out there today, in my opinion will be the first finalist of Asia Cup 2022," Malik wrote on the micro-blogging website.



Last Sunday, Pakistan lost to India by five wickets in their first encounter in the continental event.