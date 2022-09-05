Asia Cup 2022: Mohammad Rizwan to undergo MRI scan today

Mohammad Rizwan. —

Wicket-keeper batter Mohammad Rizwan is feeling strain in his leg.

After match against India, Rizwan went to hospital from stadium, say sources.

Rizwan continued batting despite pain in his leg.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) decided to send wicket-keeper batter Mohammad Rizwan for a magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) scan to determine the extent of his injury, sustained during the match against India Sunday.



After a nerve-wrenching match last night, Pakistan thrashed the Indian side by five wickets in the group stage match of the Asia Cup. Mohammad Rizwan’s brilliant innings set the tone for victory despite an injury to his leg.

Mohammad Rizwan scored 71 off 51 balls with four boundaries and two sixes, however, the player remained uncomfortable after he tried to collect the ball which caused him severe pain in his leg. The wicket-keeper batter played despite the pain.

According to the PCB, Rizwan will now undergo a precautionary MRI scan today (Monday).



According to sources, after the match, Rizwan went to a hospital straight from the stadium.