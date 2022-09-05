Asia Cup: Virat Kohli voices support for under fire Arshdeep Singh after Pakistan vs India clash

India's Virat Kohli plays a shot during the Asia Cup Twenty20 international cricket Super Four match between India and Pakistan at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on September 4, 2022 (left) and India's Arshdeep Singh celebrates after dismissing Pakistan's Asif Ali during the Asia Cup Twenty20 international cricket Super Four match between India and Pakistan at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on September 4, 2022. — AFP

DUBAI: India's former skipper Virat Kohli backed team member Arshdeep Singh after he came under fire for dropping a crucial catch in the nail-biting Pakistan vs India match in Asia Cup 2022.

The balance was shifting till the end overs, however, it tilted in Pakistan's favour after the young pacer dropped a relatively easy catch of batter Asif Ali in the 18th over.

This opportunity gave Pakistan a major reprieve as Ali scored and the Men in Green went on to win the match and avenge their previous defeat in the same tournament by five wickets.

Defending the youngster, Kohli told a post-match press conference that "mistakes can happen".



"Anyone can make a mistake. The situation was tight. It was a high-pressure game, and mistakes can happen," the former Indian skipper told journalists.

"I still remember, I was playing my first Champions Trophy, and the match was against Pakistan; I had played a very bad shot against Shahid Afridi. I was watching the ceiling till 5am, I was not able to sleep, and I thought my career was over, but these things are natural," Kohli said.

The former skipper gave credit to captain Rohit Sharman and coach Rahul Dravid for creating a good team environment as senior players were there to guide youngsters.

"The players learn from their mistakes. So one must accept his mistake, address it and look forward to being in that pressure situation once again," Kohli said.