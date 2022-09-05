 
sports
Monday Sep 05 2022
By
SDSports desk

Asia Cup: Virat Kohli voices support for under fire Arshdeep Singh after Pakistan vs India clash

By
SDSports desk

Monday Sep 05, 2022

Indias Virat Kohli plays a shot during the Asia Cup Twenty20 international cricket Super Four match between India and Pakistan at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on September 4, 2022 (left) and Indias Arshdeep Singh celebrates after dismissing Pakistans Asif Ali during the Asia Cup Twenty20 international cricket Super Four match between India and Pakistan at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on September 4, 2022. — AFP
India's Virat Kohli plays a shot during the Asia Cup Twenty20 international cricket Super Four match between India and Pakistan at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on September 4, 2022 (left) and India's Arshdeep Singh celebrates after dismissing Pakistan's Asif Ali during the Asia Cup Twenty20 international cricket Super Four match between India and Pakistan at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on September 4, 2022. — AFP

DUBAI: India's former skipper Virat Kohli backed team member Arshdeep Singh after he came under fire for dropping a crucial catch in the nail-biting Pakistan vs India match in Asia Cup 2022.

The balance was shifting till the end overs, however, it tilted in Pakistan's favour after the young pacer dropped a relatively easy catch of batter Asif Ali in the 18th over.

This opportunity gave Pakistan a major reprieve as Ali scored and the Men in Green went on to win the match and avenge their previous defeat in the same tournament by five wickets.

Related items

Defending the youngster, Kohli told a post-match press conference that "mistakes can happen".

"Anyone can make a mistake. The situation was tight. It was a high-pressure game, and mistakes can happen," the former Indian skipper told journalists.

"I still remember, I was playing my first Champions Trophy, and the match was against Pakistan; I had played a very bad shot against Shahid Afridi. I was watching the ceiling till 5am, I was not able to sleep, and I thought my career was over, but these things are natural," Kohli said.

The former skipper gave credit to captain Rohit Sharman and coach Rahul Dravid for creating a good team environment as senior players were there to guide youngsters.

"The players learn from their mistakes. So one must accept his mistake, address it and look forward to being in that pressure situation once again," Kohli said.

More From Sports:

WATCH: Kohli reveals Dhoni was lone supporter after quitting Test captaincy

WATCH: Kohli reveals Dhoni was lone supporter after quitting Test captaincy
Asia Cup 2022: Mohammad Rizwan to undergo MRI scan today

Asia Cup 2022: Mohammad Rizwan to undergo MRI scan today
Harbhajan Singh calls out trolls for criticising Arshdeep over catch drop

Harbhajan Singh calls out trolls for criticising Arshdeep over catch drop
Asia Cup 2022: Nation celebrates Pakistan's victory against India

Asia Cup 2022: Nation celebrates Pakistan's victory against India
Asia Cup 2022: Mohammad Rizwan overtakes Virat Kohli in T20I record

Asia Cup 2022: Mohammad Rizwan overtakes Virat Kohli in T20I record
Asia Cup 2022: Nawaz wins hearts with match-turning knock against India

Asia Cup 2022: Nawaz wins hearts with match-turning knock against India
Pak vs Ind: Fakhar Zaman trolled by fans for misfielding in last over

Pak vs Ind: Fakhar Zaman trolled by fans for misfielding in last over
Asia Cup 2022: India score highest-ever total in powerplay against Pakistan

Asia Cup 2022: India score highest-ever total in powerplay against Pakistan
Pak vs Ind: Fans pour in suggestions for Pakistan bowlers after being smashed by India

Pak vs Ind: Fans pour in suggestions for Pakistan bowlers after being smashed by India

Asia Cup 2022: Babar Azam's luck in toss makes Pakistanis confident about victory against India

Asia Cup 2022: Babar Azam's luck in toss makes Pakistanis confident about victory against India
Pak vs Ind: 'Today's winner will be first finalist of Asia Cup,' Shoaib Malik says

Pak vs Ind: 'Today's winner will be first finalist of Asia Cup,' Shoaib Malik says
Asia Cup 2022: Nawaz shines as Pakistan avenge India in thrilling game

Asia Cup 2022: Nawaz shines as Pakistan avenge India in thrilling game

Latest

view all