Monday Sep 05 2022
Kylie Jenner sets temperature soaring with glammed up snap, drops surprise for fans

Monday Sep 05, 2022

Beauty mogul Kylie Jenner set the internet ablaze with her latest glam picture as she announced the launch of her latest cosmetics collection.

With the latest post, shared on Instagram this weekend, The Kardashians alum, 25, honored her mother Kris Jenner.

In the picture, the Kylie Cosmetics founder was seen striking a glamorous 50s-style flashback pose, with a stunning display of her fuller lips.

Wearing a large black hat which covered her eyes, the model posed with a martini while also donning a black halter dress. Her glam look included diamond earrings and a perfect manicure.

In the caption, Kylie announced, "Kris Collection round 2 (martini icon) 9.14." The announcement was re-shared by momager Kris, 66, on her personal social media pages.

As per reports, the first part of the original collection set up to honor Kris including the Momager Lip Kollection, a Pressed Powder Face Palette, Pressed Powder Eyeshadow Palette or 12 neutral-to-cool-tones and the Give Me A Kiss Bullet Lipstick with a matching Lip Liner.

