Monday Sep 05 2022
Stray Kids' Felix shows love to his fans on Instagram

Monday Sep 05, 2022

Stray Kids member Felix expresses his gratitude to his fans after coming back from his trip to Australia.

As per the reports of Music Mundial, K-Pop boy band Stray Kids recently took a vacation after their hard work paid off with the end of their world tour for their song MANIAC.

During the tour, Felix managed to visit his family in Australia about which the idol shared that he was visiting his home country and his family and friends after a long time.

He also did a live broadcast on Tiktok, revealing that another member of the group Bang Chan was also in Australia for his family.

Many fans reported having seen Felix, enjoying his vacations with his family. The boy band has respected his privacy and has allowed him to have his family time peacefully.

Felix, being overwhelmed with joy, expressed his gratitude by posting a letter on Instagram to his friends and family for their immense support and to his fans for respecting his privacy for his short trip.


