Monday Sep 05 2022
By
SDSports desk

Asia Cup 2022: Here’s some good news for Pakistan ahead of clash with Afghanistan

By
SDSports desk

Monday Sep 05, 2022

Pakistans Mohammad Rizwan plays a shot during the Asia Cup Twenty20 international cricket Super Four match between India and Pakistan at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on September 4, 2022. — AFP/File
Pakistan's Mohammad Rizwan plays a shot during the Asia Cup Twenty20 international cricket Super Four match between India and Pakistan at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on September 4, 2022. — AFP/File

DUBAI: Cricket fans, who are already celebrating the nail-biting victory against India, received some good news today ahead of Pakistan’s second Super Four stage clash against Afghanistan on Wednesday.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), in a brief statement released Monday, said that wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan is doing well. Rizwan, who fell on his right leg while keeping a high ball against India, felt a cramp and also has pain in his knee.

Fans were concerned about his inclusion in the next match against Afghanistan. However, the local cricket governing body revealed that Rizwan's MRI scan results will be compiled tomorrow, following which decisions will be made.

Meanwhile, the PCB said that pacer Shahnawaz Dahani, who sustained an injury during Pakistan's match against Hong Kong on Friday, has shown significant improvement.

The team's medical board is continually monitoring the pacer.

In Dahani's absence, young pacer Mohammad Hasnain replaced him and put up a decent performance against India, helping his side secure a five-wicket win over the Men in Blue on Sunday at the Dubai International Stadium.

