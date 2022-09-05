 
sports
Monday Sep 05 2022
By
SDSports desk

Asia Cup 2022: Who can replace Mohammad Rizwan as wicketkeeper?

By
SDSports desk

Monday Sep 05, 2022

Pakistan's wicketkeeper batter Mohammad Rizwan. — ESPN Cricinfo 

Pakistan's wicketkeeper batter Mohammad Rizwan underwent an MRI scan after he landed awkwardly on his knee and hurt himself during the Asia Cup 2022 clash against India. 

The medical team will decide if Rizwan will continue playing in the tournament after his report comes. 

Espncricinfo, on its website, reviewed players who can replace Rizwan as a wicket-keeper. 

According to Espncricinfo, Pakistan lacks a specialist wicketkeeper. Khushdil Shah and Fakhar Zaman can do Rizwan's job, however, they are not specialists. 

The second choice could be Mohammad Haris, who was with the squad on its tour to the Netherlands. However, Haris is not currently on the Asia Cup squad. 

In case Rizwan cannot play, Haris will have to be flown to Dubai as his replacement. 

Pakistan is scheduled to play against Afghanistan on September 7 (Wednesday) in Sharjah. 

