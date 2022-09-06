PCB shares cute video of Shaheen interacting with Haris, Naseem

Shaheen Shah Afridi having an online chat with fellow cricketers over the internet. Screengrab of a Twitter video of the PCB.

The fast bowlers of Pakistan's national team -- Shaheen Shah Afridi, Naseem Shah and Haris Rauf -- had an interesting online chat, Geo News reported.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) shared the adorable video on its official Twitter account on September 5.

Shaheen Afridi, who is in London for his rehabilitation, informed his teammates that he was recovering fast from the injury. "I am starting weight training and will start bowling after two weeks," he announced.

The 22-year-old told Haris Rauf that he enjoyed watching him [Haris] bowl. He also advised him to opt for more yorkers in the last overs.

"Despite being far away, you guys are close to me," Afridi told the duo. Shaheen also asked them about Rizwan's health. Haris informed him, "Rizwan Bhai is much better."

Naseem Shah said, "Shaheen, all of us are missing you on the playground." He also wished Afridi a speedy recovery.



Shaheen Shah promised fellow cricketers that he would definitely meet them during the New Zealand series. The injured pacers encouraged the duo pacers for lifting the Asia Cup 2022 trophy, saying, "We must win the Asia Cup."

Pakistan's wicketkeeper batter Mohammad Rizwan underwent an MRI scan after he landed awkwardly on his knee and hurt himself during the Asia Cup 2022 clash against India.

The medical team will decide if Rizwan will continue playing in the tournament after his report comes.

In case Rizwan cannot play, Haris will have to be flown to Dubai as his replacement.

Pakistan is scheduled to play against Afghanistan on September 7 (Wednesday) in Sharjah.