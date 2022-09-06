 
sports
Tuesday Sep 06 2022
By
Web Desk

PCB shares cute video of Shaheen interacting with Haris, Naseem

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Sep 06, 2022

Shaheen Shah Afridi having an online chat with fellow cricketers over the internet. Screengrab of a Twitter video of the PCB.
Shaheen Shah Afridi having an online chat with fellow cricketers over the internet. Screengrab of a Twitter video of the PCB. 

The fast bowlers of Pakistan's national team -- Shaheen Shah Afridi, Naseem Shah and Haris Rauf -- had an interesting online chat, Geo News reported.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) shared the adorable video on its official Twitter account on September 5.

Shaheen Afridi, who is in London for his rehabilitation, informed his teammates that he was recovering fast from the injury. "I am starting weight training and will start bowling after two weeks," he announced.

The 22-year-old told Haris Rauf that he enjoyed watching him [Haris] bowl. He also advised him to opt for more yorkers in the last overs.

"Despite being far away, you guys are close to me," Afridi told the duo. Shaheen also asked them about Rizwan's health. Haris informed him, "Rizwan Bhai is much better."

Related items

Naseem Shah said, "Shaheen, all of us are missing you on the playground." He also wished Afridi a speedy recovery.

Shaheen Shah promised fellow cricketers that he would definitely meet them during the New Zealand series. The injured pacers encouraged the duo pacers for lifting the Asia Cup 2022 trophy, saying, "We must win the Asia Cup."

Pakistan's wicketkeeper batter Mohammad Rizwan underwent an MRI scan after he landed awkwardly on his knee and hurt himself during the Asia Cup 2022 clash against India.

The medical team will decide if Rizwan will continue playing in the tournament after his report comes.

In case Rizwan cannot play, Haris will have to be flown to Dubai as his replacement.

Pakistan is scheduled to play against Afghanistan on September 7 (Wednesday) in Sharjah. 

More From Sports:

Inzamam predicts India to be out of Asia Cup today

Inzamam predicts India to be out of Asia Cup today
Pakistan's teenage climber sets eye on breaking Indian climber's record

Pakistan's teenage climber sets eye on breaking Indian climber's record
Pakistani 'game-changer' Nawaz savours all-rounder role

Pakistani 'game-changer' Nawaz savours all-rounder role
Asia Cup 2022: Here’s some good news for Pakistan ahead of clash with Afghanistan

Asia Cup 2022: Here’s some good news for Pakistan ahead of clash with Afghanistan
Asia Cup 2022: Who can replace Mohammad Rizwan as wicketkeeper?

Asia Cup 2022: Who can replace Mohammad Rizwan as wicketkeeper?
'United by Islam': Pakistani, Indian fans pray together at Dubai stadium

'United by Islam': Pakistani, Indian fans pray together at Dubai stadium
5 takeaways from Pakistan vs India clash in Asia Cup

5 takeaways from Pakistan vs India clash in Asia Cup
Pakistan not only competitive but respectful team: Virat Kohli

Pakistan not only competitive but respectful team: Virat Kohli
Asia Cup: Former Pakistan skipper backs Arshdeep Singh

Asia Cup: Former Pakistan skipper backs Arshdeep Singh
Asia Cup: Shadab Khan defends Fakhar Zaman after he gets trolled for misfielding

Asia Cup: Shadab Khan defends Fakhar Zaman after he gets trolled for misfielding
Asia Cup: Virat Kohli voices support for under fire Arshdeep Singh after Pakistan vs India clash

Asia Cup: Virat Kohli voices support for under fire Arshdeep Singh after Pakistan vs India clash
WATCH: Kohli reveals Dhoni was lone supporter after quitting Test captaincy

WATCH: Kohli reveals Dhoni was lone supporter after quitting Test captaincy

Latest

view all