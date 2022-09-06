'Respect Rizwan's boundaries and leave him alone'

Pakistani wicket-keeper batter Muhammad Rizwan. — Reuters

Pakistani wicket-keeper batter Muhammad Rizwan is one of the most loved cricketers, not only in the country but among fans of the sport across the globe.



The reason behind his huge fan following is his sweet and humble nature in addition to the fact that he is truly a great player.



The player has come under needless scrutiny in the ongoing Asia Cup 2022.

Sports journalist Brashna Kasi has shared a video of a female Indian cricket fan from a practice session asking Rizwan to pose for a selfie with her. With some reluctance, Rizwan agreed to have a picture taken with the lady but stood at a noticeable distance, making it very evident it wasn't a selfie and prompting the fan to critically dub it a "doorfie".



The fan said in the video that Rizwan told her that he doesn't take pictures alone with female fans.



However, this is not something new as Rizwan has made it clear several times that he is not comfortable around ladies. It is a matter of fact that the much-adored cricketer has never been spotted with a female fan in any of his pictures.

As put by Kasi, we must "respect his boundaries and leave him alone".



Why is Rizwan not comfortable around ladies?

Earlier this year, Rizwan disclosed in an interview with local media the reason why he never takes pictures with ladies.



When asked why he is so shy around women, he said: "It is not about being shy but some things are personal and every player has their own personal [reasons]."

He said that he respects women a lot and doesn't consider himself "worthy" of being photographed with "mothers and sisters" even if they ask for a photo.

"The worth of these women is very high to me and I wish that mothers and sisters who are my fans would not be offended by this," Rizwan had said.