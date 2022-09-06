Elderly women drown in flood water in India's Tamil Nadu

Kovindakounder Thotaam and Thodukadu areas were also flooded with water going above knees level.— India Today

Flood water flows into Thirumanaimuthur river but entered residential areas.

Many parts of India’s tech hub of Bengaluru are also under water.

Heavy rainfall is expected in different parts of the country.

Two elderly women in India's Tamil Nadu drowned after flood water entered their house, reported India Today.

The incident occurred in Salem district where the flood water usually flows into the Thirumanaimuthur river. However, the water set foot into residential areas.

Workers who were clearing the water found the bodies of the women. Rukmani, 70, and Palaniyammal, 80, were recovered near their houses after the water went above knee-level in many areas.

The women were alone at the home when the flood water entered. The bodies were recovered by Fire and Rescue Service officials.



Heavy rainfall and thunderstorms are expected in Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and Andhra Pradesh, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The department has also forecast "very heavy rainfall" on September 6, 7 and 9 in Kerala, Lakshadweep, Telangana and coastal Andhra Pradesh.

Many parts of India’s tech hub of Bengaluru were also under water for a second day on Tuesday as more rain fell in an unusually wet monsoon season, bringing traffic chaos, power cuts and flooded properties, reported Reuters.



According to the Weather Channel, it was rare for Tamil Nadu to witness this much rain. Orange alerts were issued over Coimbatore, Tenkasi, Kanyakumari, and Tirunelveli as well.

