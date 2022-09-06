 
Citizen approaches court for registration of treason case against Imran Khan

PTI Chairman Imran Khan arriving at an anti-terrorism court in Islamabad. — AFP/File
  • Petitioner says in the army everyone — from a soldier to the chief — is patriotic.
  • Petitioner requests court to order Lahore’s Sumanabad Police Station to register sedition case against Imran Khan.
  • The court directs police to submit a report in next hearing on Sept 10.

LAHORE: A citizen has approached a court in Lahore for the registration of a treason case against PTI Chairman Imran Khan over his remarks against the army.

An additional sessions judge heard the plea filed by citizen Sheikh Muzaffar Hussain in which the citizen has stated that Imran Khan issued a statement regarding the army while addressing a rally on September 4. 

Petitioner said that in the army everyone — from a soldier to the chief — is patriotic and Imran Khan's statement has hurt his feelings.

The petitioner requested that the court order Lahore’s Sumanabad Police Station to register a sedition case against Imran Khan.

The court, after holding the hearing, directed the police station to submit a report in the next hearing on September 10.

Army 'aghast' at Imran Khan's 'defamatory' statement 

A day earlier, the Pakistani Army expressed displeasure over the former prime minister's recent statement against the military and said it was "aghast" over it.

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), in a statement, said that the army was "aghast" at the defamatory and uncalled-for statements about the senior leadership of the military by the PTI chairman during a Faisalabad rally. 

The military's media wing said that regrettably, an attempt was made to discredit and undermine the senior leadership of the army at a time when the institution was laying lives for the "security and safety of the people every day".

The army said that senior politicians trying to stir controversies over the appointment of the COAS, the procedure for which is well-defined in the Constitution, is "most unfortunate and disappointing".

The ISPR said the senior leadership of the army has decades-long impeccable and meritorious service to prove its "patriotic and professional credentials beyond any doubt".

Politicising the senior leadership of the Pakistan Army and scandalising the process of selection of the COAS is neither in the interest of the state of Pakistan nor of the institution, it noted.

"Pakistan Army reiterates its commitment to uphold[ing] the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan," the military's media wing added.

Nawaz, Zardari 'fear' patriotic army chief

In his speech at a jalsa in Faisalabad this Sunday, the PTI chairman said the coalition government was stalling the elections as they wanted to "appoint an army chief of their own choice."

The PTI chairman said that PPP Co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari and former premier Nawaz Sharif "feared" a strong and patriotic army chief, who could hold them accountable for the looted money they had stashed abroad.

The former prime minister said a new army chief was going to be appointed in November this year, and they [Zaradri and Nawaz] jointly wanted to appoint a favourite [general] as the next army chief.

Both have committed corruption worth billions, and they wanted to appoint an army chief who could protect them and their corruption, Imran Khan alleged.

The PTI chair alleged that PM Shehbaz, his brother Nawaz, and Zardari had been involved in laundering the public money, and the two families had been looting the national exchequer for the last 30 years.

