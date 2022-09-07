Jay B reveals his assigned nicknames to other GOT7 members

GOT7's Jay B shares the names of other GOT7 members names saved on his mobile

GOT7’s Jay B revealed how he has saved other members’ numbers on his phones and fans find it cute.

During an interview with GQ Korea, GOT7‘s Jay B shared the contact list from his phone, showing the names he kept for his other GOT7 brothers years ago.

Starting with BamBam, the idol's name was saved as GOT7’s Madman, based on BamBam’s hyperactive personality around Jay B and the rest of the band.

Youngjae was saved as My Love Youngjae, with an orange heart signifying that Youngjae is like a ray of precious sunshine for him.

Jinyoung resides on Jay B’s phone as GOT7’s Real Leaders as Jinyoung is the voice of the band.

Yugyeom is GOT7’s Reading King, on his phone which reflects the time when the remaining GOT7 teased him for reading on a plane.

Jackson was saved as GOT7’s Jackseunie which is Jay B’s favorite nickname for him.

Mark’s name was simply GOT7’s Mark as they both are not very open about their friendship but support each other immensely.



