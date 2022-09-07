 
entertainment
Wednesday Sep 07 2022
By
Web Desk

Jay B reveals his assigned nicknames to other GOT7 members

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Sep 07, 2022

GOT7s Jay B shares the names of other GOT7 members names saved on his mobile
GOT7's Jay B shares the names of other GOT7 members names saved on his mobile 

GOT7’s Jay B revealed how he has saved other members’ numbers on his phones and fans find it cute.

During an interview with GQ Korea, GOT7‘s Jay B shared the contact list from his phone, showing the names he kept for his other GOT7 brothers years ago.

Starting with BamBam, the idol's name was saved as GOT7’s Madman, based on BamBam’s hyperactive personality around Jay B and the rest of the band.

Youngjae was saved as My Love Youngjae, with an orange heart signifying that Youngjae is like a ray of precious sunshine for him.

Jinyoung resides on Jay B’s phone as GOT7’s Real Leaders as Jinyoung is the voice of the band.

Yugyeom is GOT7’s Reading King, on his phone which reflects the time when the remaining GOT7 teased him for reading on a plane.

Jackson was saved as GOT7’s Jackseunie which is Jay B’s favorite nickname for him.

Mark’s name was simply GOT7’s Mark as they both are not very open about their friendship but support each other immensely.

Jay B reveals his assigned nicknames to other GOT7 members


More From Entertainment:

Harry Styles admits he ‘plays pretend’ while acting in ‘Don’t Worry Darling’

Harry Styles admits he ‘plays pretend’ while acting in ‘Don’t Worry Darling’
Nirvana wins lawsuit over man who appeared as naked baby on ‘Nevermind’

Nirvana wins lawsuit over man who appeared as naked baby on ‘Nevermind’
Harry Styles, Chris Pine drama hits the roof as Pine reacts to viral video

Harry Styles, Chris Pine drama hits the roof as Pine reacts to viral video
Meghan Markle forced to hire ‘private doctor’ during UK trip?

Meghan Markle forced to hire ‘private doctor’ during UK trip?
Meghan Markle ‘would rather stay in hotel than at Frogmore’ with Prince Harry

Meghan Markle ‘would rather stay in hotel than at Frogmore’ with Prince Harry
Where is Amber Heard?

Where is Amber Heard?
Lily Anne Harrison gives birth to first child with 'Twilight' star Peter Facinelli

Lily Anne Harrison gives birth to first child with 'Twilight' star Peter Facinelli
Vicky Kaushal spotted filming around hills for 'Sam Bahadur': See pictures

Vicky Kaushal spotted filming around hills for 'Sam Bahadur': See pictures
Jennifer Garner gets her groove on amid her ex Ben Affleck's whirlwind romance with new wife Lopez

Jennifer Garner gets her groove on amid her ex Ben Affleck's whirlwind romance with new wife Lopez
Kim Kardashian heaps praises on ex Pete Davidson, calls him a 'cutie'

Kim Kardashian heaps praises on ex Pete Davidson, calls him a 'cutie'

Venice Red Carpet: Florence Pugh makes 'remarkable' moment with her grandma

Venice Red Carpet: Florence Pugh makes 'remarkable' moment with her grandma

Jennifer Lawrence ‘worked to mend’ her relationship with her dad over differing political views

Jennifer Lawrence ‘worked to mend’ her relationship with her dad over differing political views

Latest

view all