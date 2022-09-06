 
Tuesday Sep 06 2022
SDSports desk

Asia Cup 2022: Will Rizwan be available tomorrow for crucial clash against Afghanistan?

Star wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan playing during Pakistan vs India clash on Sunday, September 4 in T20 Asia Cup 2022 currently being held in Dubai. — AFP/File
Star wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan, who suffered pain in his knee during Sunday’s high-octane clash against India, is currently being monitored by team medics.

According to Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), Rizwan will not be training today. 

However, he is being monitored by the team's medics and he will be available to play tomorrow's match against Afghanistan in Sharjah.

Rizwan underwent a precautionary MRI on Monday after he suffered pain in his knee during Pakistan vs India match on September 4.

Earlier, skipper Babar Azam said that he spoke to Rizwan and he was doing fine now. 

