Wednesday Sep 07 2022
Katrina opens up about her love story with Vicky Kaushal

Wednesday Sep 07, 2022

Katrina opens up about her love story with Vicky Kaushal

Katrina Kaif admits meeting Vicky Kaushal was divine intervention.

Shared by Karan Johar, in the promo video for the upcoming episode of Koffee With Karan season 7, the actor spills the beans on her love life.

In the show, Katrina said, “I did not even know much about him. He was just a name I had heard but had never associated with. But then, when I met him, I was won over.”

Calling her relationship ‘unexpected and out of the blue’, the actor further shared, “It was my destiny and it was really meant to be. There were so many coincidences that at one point all of it just felt so unreal.”

The also added that director Zoya Akhtar was the first person she confessed about falling in love with now-husband Vicky Kaushal. The couple tied the knot on December 9, 2021, in Rajasthan. The ceremonies took place in the presence of close friends and family members.

In the episode that will air on Thursday, September 8th, Kat would be would be featured alongside Ishaan Khatter and Siddharth Chaturvedi.

