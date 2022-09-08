 
entertainment
Thursday Sep 08 2022
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry waits for 'accountability', many lines were crossed by William: Scobie

By
Web Desk

Thursday Sep 08, 2022

Prince Harry is waiting for Prince William to take responsibility of his actions.

The younger brother is seemingly demanding apology from the future King over mistreatment of wife Meghan Markle.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex biographer Omid Scobie quotes a source as he reveals the brothers are stuck to to 'polite hellos' after Megxit.

Writing on Yahoo! News, Mr Scobie says: “There’s a laughable effort to suggest the (Sussexes) have been shunned. The true story is they never reached out to the Cambridges.

“What (Harry) is waiting for is accountability... Many lines were crossed by William. He was at the centre of a number of painful moments – be it the actions of his own staff or turning his back when support was needed. It was a dark time and one that, so far, William has been unprepared to unpack.”

Harry and Meghan stepped back as senior royals in 2020. The couple later moved to America with their son Archie.

More From Entertainment:

Jennifer Lawrence reveals having two miscarriages while reflecting on Roe v Wade reversal

Jennifer Lawrence reveals having two miscarriages while reflecting on Roe v Wade reversal
Queen Elizabeth delays virtual Privy Council meeting following medical advice

Queen Elizabeth delays virtual Privy Council meeting following medical advice

Amber Heard ‘sedates’ baby Oonagh Paige Heard before stroller walks?

Amber Heard ‘sedates’ baby Oonagh Paige Heard before stroller walks?
Nicolas Cage welcomes baby girl with wife Riko Shibata

Nicolas Cage welcomes baby girl with wife Riko Shibata
Kanye West hits new milestone

Kanye West hits new milestone

'Unsmiling' Prince Harry is 'personality-free' without Meghan Markle presence

'Unsmiling' Prince Harry is 'personality-free' without Meghan Markle presence
Harry Styles makes cheeky joke on spitting Chris Pine: 'Did he or did he not?'

Harry Styles makes cheeky joke on spitting Chris Pine: 'Did he or did he not?'
Leonardo DiCaprio ex in splits over baseless 'ageist' romance rumours: 'Puh-lease'

Leonardo DiCaprio ex in splits over baseless 'ageist' romance rumours: 'Puh-lease'

Latest

view all