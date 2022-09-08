 
Sci-Tech
Thursday Sep 08 2022
By
Web Desk

This Samsung mouse will run away if you overwork

By
Web Desk

Thursday Sep 08, 2022

Samsung Smart Mouse. — Screengrab via YouTube
Samsung Smart Mouse. — Screengrab via YouTube

  • Samsung has concept of device exclusively designed to prevent overworking.
  • Samsung Balance Mouse will start running away once you cross certain limit of work.
  • Idea surfaced originally in 2018 with ad about awareness of working overtime.

Samsung has launched the concept of a device exclusively designed to prevent overworking. The tech giant's efforts suggest it does not want you working over a specific limit. 

The Samsung Balance Mouse will start running away from you once you cross a certain time limit and start overworking, reported India Today.

The mouse does not only run away like a real one but also looks and acts like the animal. For now, however, the mouse is still just an idea in collaboration with an ad agency and is not up for sale.

The idea surfaced originally in 2018 with an ad about the awareness of working overtime.

Korea wants to improve its work-life balance which is why the concept took birth. The video of the Mouse was shared on Samsung’s Korean YouTube channel.

Samsung notes that Korean employees work extra hours and are under pressure constantly. Workers do not take leaves, the company shared in its video.

“When working overtime, this innovative product reveals its genuine features.”

The device can detect hand movements and will wheel out as soon as it realises a person is overworking. Samsung said that one cannot simply grab the mouse and bring it back for use.

Firstly, the mouse runs with excellent speed. Secondly, even if someone can catch it, it will automatically dismantle, becoming unavailable for use.

More From Sci-Tech:

Apple unveils iPhone 14 with emergency satellite messaging, Ultra Watch

Apple unveils iPhone 14 with emergency satellite messaging, Ultra Watch
Apple's new iPhones, watches are coming at a tough time for consumers

Apple's new iPhones, watches are coming at a tough time for consumers
Germany-Pakistan Future Summit 2022 held to establish links between countries' startups

Germany-Pakistan Future Summit 2022 held to establish links between countries' startups
DALL-E: AI artist that reimagines old paintings and other images

DALL-E: AI artist that reimagines old paintings and other images
What is expected at Apple's 'Far Out' fall event tonight?

What is expected at Apple's 'Far Out' fall event tonight?
Pet owners excited with app that translates cat meows to English phrases

Pet owners excited with app that translates cat meows to English phrases
Musk's lawyer urges judge to delay Twitter trial due to whistleblower

Musk's lawyer urges judge to delay Twitter trial due to whistleblower
Submarine cable connects Pakistan with France ready for service

Submarine cable connects Pakistan with France ready for service
YouTube restored after brief shutdown during Imran Khan's Peshawar jalsa

YouTube restored after brief shutdown during Imran Khan's Peshawar jalsa
WATCH: Scientists create remote-controlled cyborg cockroaches

WATCH: Scientists create remote-controlled cyborg cockroaches

Inside Tesla's drive to keep Musk's battery promise

Inside Tesla's drive to keep Musk's battery promise
VIDEO: Astronauts record northern lights spectacle from space

VIDEO: Astronauts record northern lights spectacle from space

Latest

view all