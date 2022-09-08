This Samsung mouse will run away if you overwork

Samsung Smart Mouse. — Screengrab via YouTube

Samsung has concept of device exclusively designed to prevent overworking.

Samsung Balance Mouse will start running away once you cross certain limit of work.

Idea surfaced originally in 2018 with ad about awareness of working overtime.

Samsung has launched the concept of a device exclusively designed to prevent overworking. The tech giant's efforts suggest it does not want you working over a specific limit.



The Samsung Balance Mouse will start running away from you once you cross a certain time limit and start overworking, reported India Today.

The mouse does not only run away like a real one but also looks and acts like the animal. For now, however, the mouse is still just an idea in collaboration with an ad agency and is not up for sale.

The idea surfaced originally in 2018 with an ad about the awareness of working overtime.

Korea wants to improve its work-life balance which is why the concept took birth. The video of the Mouse was shared on Samsung’s Korean YouTube channel.

Samsung notes that Korean employees work extra hours and are under pressure constantly. Workers do not take leaves, the company shared in its video.

“When working overtime, this innovative product reveals its genuine features.”

The device can detect hand movements and will wheel out as soon as it realises a person is overworking. Samsung said that one cannot simply grab the mouse and bring it back for use.

Firstly, the mouse runs with excellent speed. Secondly, even if someone can catch it, it will automatically dismantle, becoming unavailable for use.