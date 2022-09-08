MDCAT 2022: PMC changes admission criteria for students

Students appearing for MCAT in order to get admission to various medical universities across the country. — PPI/File

Pakistan Medical Commission (PMC) Thursday announced the new eligibility criteria for admission to medical and dental colleges.



According to a notification, the commission stated that candidates with 60% marks in intermediate will be eligible to apply to medical and dental colleges.

Students with 55% can apply for admission to MBBS and with 45% marks for the BDS course. Earlier this requirement was 65% for MBBS and 60% for BDS.

It should be noted that MDCAT 2022 which was previously scheduled to be held in September/October 2022 has now been postponed till further orders.

“New schedule/dates will be announced on PMC website,” the notification read,

Meanwhile, the registration portal for MDCAT 2022 will reopen from September 10 to 25 in order to facilitate all students who were unable to register previously.