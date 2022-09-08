 
sports
Thursday Sep 08 2022
By
SDSports desk

Asia Cup 2022: Asif Ali and Fareed Ahmad fined for breaching ICC Code of Conduct

By
SDSports desk

Thursday Sep 08, 2022

Pakistans Asif Ali (R) and Afghanistans Fareed Ahmad argue after a dismissal during the Asia Cup Twenty20 international cricket Super Four match between Afghanistan and Pakistan at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah on September 7, 2022. — AFP
Pakistan's Asif Ali (R) and Afghanistan's Fareed Ahmad argue after a dismissal during the Asia Cup Twenty20 international cricket Super Four match between Afghanistan and Pakistan at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah on September 7, 2022. — AFP

Pakistan’s aggressive batter Hasan Ali and Afghanistan’s pacer Fareed Ahmad have been punished for breaching Level 1 of the International Cricket Council's (ICC) Code of Conduct during the Asia Cup clash between Pakistan and Afghanistan on Wednesday.

The ICC, in a statement issued in this regard, said that the pair have been fined 25% of their match fees for an altercation which occurred after the fifth delivery of the 19th over.

“Asif breached Article 2.6 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to ‘using a gesture that is obscene, offensive or insulting during an International Match’ while Fareed was found to have breached Article 2.1.12, which relates to ‘inappropriate physical contact with a player, player support personnel, umpire, match referee or any other person (including a spectator) during an International Match’,” the statement read.

The players admitted their offence and accepted the sanctions proposed by match referee Andy Pycroft. 

It was a tense moment during the match when the incident between the pair took place, with the contest on a knife's edge. Ali was going all guns blazing at 16 runs off 8 deliveries, threatening to take the match away from Afghanistan.

Ahmad then bowled a slower bouncer that deceived Ali, with Karim Janat taking the catch at short fine leg. The incident then took place when Ahmad was celebrating the wicket while Ali was walking off to the pavilion.

Pakistan eventually ended up winning the contest, with Naseem Shah emerging as the unlikely hero with the bat. Needing 11 off the final over and with only one wicket in hand, Naseem hit two massive sixes off the first two deliveries against Fazhalhaq Farooqi as Pakistan won the match with four deliveries remaining.

The result meant that Pakistan and Sri Lanka qualified for the final of the Asia Cup, with India and Afghanistan getting knocked out of the Super Four stage.

More From Sports:

'Return of king': Kohli hits century after 3-year hiatus in Asia Cup

'Return of king': Kohli hits century after 3-year hiatus in Asia Cup
Asia Cup 2022: What is Rashid Latif's suggestion to control hooliganism in cricket?

Asia Cup 2022: What is Rashid Latif's suggestion to control hooliganism in cricket?
Afghanistan opt to bowl against India in Asia Cup

Afghanistan opt to bowl against India in Asia Cup
Asia Cup 2022: Babar Azam's father wins hearts for consoling Mohammed Nabi's son

Asia Cup 2022: Babar Azam's father wins hearts for consoling Mohammed Nabi's son
India face heat for 'chopping and changing' after Asia Cup failure

India face heat for 'chopping and changing' after Asia Cup failure
Who is pacer Mohammad Amir's favourite Bollywood actress?

Who is pacer Mohammad Amir's favourite Bollywood actress?
Asia Cup: Naseem Shah's sixes remind Babar Azam of Javed Miandad

Asia Cup: Naseem Shah's sixes remind Babar Azam of Javed Miandad
Asia Cup: India blame loss on Pakistan causing 'disruptions' to divert attention

Asia Cup: India blame loss on Pakistan causing 'disruptions' to divert attention
Asia Cup: Former ACB official defends Afghan fans' violent behaviour

Asia Cup: Former ACB official defends Afghan fans' violent behaviour
PCB to raise issue of spectator brawl during Pak vs Afg match with ICC

PCB to raise issue of spectator brawl during Pak vs Afg match with ICC
After Urvashi Rautela, Indian actor Surbhi Jyoti is now fangirling over Naseem Shah

After Urvashi Rautela, Indian actor Surbhi Jyoti is now fangirling over Naseem Shah
Asia Cup 2022: Pakistan 'good but not a champion team', says Shadab

Asia Cup 2022: Pakistan 'good but not a champion team', says Shadab

Latest

view all