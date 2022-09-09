Queen to finally reunite with beloved husband Prince Philip, burial place disclosed

Queen Elizabeth II will be joining her close family members after death.



The 96-year-old monarch will rest in the King George VI memorial chapel alongside her father, George VI, he mother and sister Princess Margaret.

Queen's husband, Duke of Edinburgh, will also be moved in the chamber.

The vault was built around 1810 to 1814.



In a statement earlier today, Buckingham Palace said: "The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon."



"The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow," the statement added.

