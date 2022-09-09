 
Friday Sep 09 2022
Queen to finally reunite with beloved husband Prince Philip, burial place disclosed

Friday Sep 09, 2022

Queen Elizabeth II will be joining her close family members after death.

The 96-year-old monarch will rest in the King George VI memorial chapel alongside her father, George VI, he mother and sister Princess Margaret.

Queen's husband, Duke of Edinburgh, will also be moved in the chamber.

The vault was built around 1810 to 1814.

In a statement earlier today, Buckingham Palace said: "The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon."

"The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow," the statement added.

'Vikings': Katheryn Winnick aka Lagertha mourns death of Queen Elizabeth

Piers Morgan cries, 'cannot imagine' Britain without Queen: 'Blow to national psyche'

Putin sends open condolences to King Charles: 'Queen was loved and respected'

Camilla: from Diana's 'rottweiler' to Charles' Queen Consort

Charles to inherit queen's private fortune

Queen Elizabeth's death: Plans for her lying in state and funeral

Netflix to pause filming 'The Crown' out of respect for late Queen Elizabeth

British Catholics, Pope Francis pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's royal future after Queen's death: Explained

Prince William and Kate Middleton hit new milestone with Queen Elizabeth's death

Archie, Lilibet to become Prince, Princess as Charles becomes King after Queen's death

Prince William, Kate Middleton's new titles confirmed after Queen's death

