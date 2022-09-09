 
UAE police impose heavy fine on fans involved in Pak vs Afg match violence

Screengrab of video showing clash between Pakistan and Afghanistan fans.— Twitter/Shoaib Akhtar
  • Police slap fans with fine of AED3,000 (approx Rs190,000).
  • Sharjah police warn of deportation in future.
  • Fans were involved in violence after Pak vs Afg match.

SHARJAH: The United Arab Emirates (UAE) police have slapped fans — involved in the violence after Pakistan vs Afghanistan match — with a hefty fine.

Pakistan won a one-wicket thriller against Afghanistan in the Asia Cup in Sharjah earlier this week, and this did not sit right with some Afghan fans at the stadium.

Videos on social media of fans clashing and vandalising stadium property after Wednesday's match went viral.

Sharjah police have imposed a fine of AED3,000 (approximately Rs190,000) on the spectators involved in the unfortunate incident. The police have also warned that in case such an event takes place in the future, those involved will be deported.

Pakistan beat Afghanistan after Naseem Shah hit two sixes off Fazalhaq Farooqi in the final over of the match to take the team into Sunday's final of the T20 tournament.

Trouble started when Afghanistan pace bowler Fareed Ahmad had a heated exchange with Pakistan's Asif Ali after giving the batsman a send-off following his dismissal.

An angry Asif gestured in the direction of Fareed with his bat before players intervened along with the umpire to defuse the tension.

The rising tempers shifted from the field to the stands with videos circulating of Afghanistan fans ripping off seats and throwing them at fans in Pakistan shirts.

Chairman Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Ramiz Raja also criticised unruly fan behaviour and said: "You don't identify hooliganism with cricket and this is unacceptable."

"This game doesn't want such an environment. The visuals were really bad. This wasn't the first time such a thing happened. Emotions should be kept in check, we own our fans and we lodge a protest with the ICC (International Cricket Council)."

