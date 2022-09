Pak vs Afg live score, Pakistan vs Afghanistan ball by ball match updates

Afghanistan's Rahmanullah Gurbaz (L) after being bowled out by Pakistan's Haris Rauf (R) during Asia Cup T20I Super Four match between Afghanistan and Pakistan at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. — AFP

Pakistan have won the toss and decided to bowl first as they eye to keep their winning streak intact against Afghanistan as the two teams face each other in the Asia Cup Super 4s match at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

The two teams have faced off twice in the format with Pakistan coming out victorious both times.

The Green Shirts defeated India in a thriller Sunday to start their Super-four campaign on a high note.

Afghanistan after a perfect group-stage campaign, enter the contest following a loss to Sri Lanka.

Playing IX

Pakistan: Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Fakhar Zaman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Asif Ali, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain

Afghanistan: Mohammad Nabi (capt), Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Hazratullah Zazai, Ibrahim Zadran, Najibullah Zadran, Karim Janat, Rashid Khan, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fareed Ahmad, Fazalhaq Farooqi

Afghanistan after 13 overs: 83/3

Najibullah Zadran 2/ Ibrahim Zadran 25

Mohammad Hasnain to Ibrahim Zadran: No run



Mohammad Hasnain to Najibullah Zadran: 1 run



Mohammad Hasnain to Ibrahim Zadran: 1 run



Mohammad Hasnain to Ibrahim Zadran: No run



Mohammad Hasnain to Najibullah Zadran: 1 run



Mohammad Hasnain to Ibrahim Zadran: 1 run

Afghanistan after 12 overs: 79/3

Najibullah Zadran 0/ Ibrahim Zadran 23

Mohammad Nawaz to Najibullah Zadran: No run



Mohammad Nawaz to Najibullah Zadran: No run



Mohammad Nawaz to Najibullah Zadran: No run

Mohammad Nawaz to Ibrahim Zadran: 1 run



Mohammad Nawaz to Karim Janat: OUT!

Mohammad Nawaz to Ibrahim Zadran: 1 run



Afghanistan after 11 overs: 77/2

Karim Janat 15/ Ibrahim Zadran 21

Haris Rauf to Karim Janat: No run



Haris Rauf to Karim Janat: No run



Haris Rauf to Ibrahim Zadran: 1 run



Haris Rauf to Ibrahim Zadran: No run



Haris Rauf to Ibrahim Zadran: No run



Haris Rauf to Ibrahim Zadran: 4 runs!

Afghanistan after 10 overs: 72/2

Karim Janat 15/ Ibrahim Zadran 16

Mohammad Nawaz to Karim Janat: 4 runs!



Mohammad Nawaz to Ibrahim Zadran: 1 run



Mohammad Nawaz to Karim Janat: 1 run



Mohammad Nawaz to Ibrahim Zadran: 1 run

Mohammad Nawaz to Karim Janat: 1 run



Mohammad Nawaz to Karim Janat: No run

Afghanistan after 9 overs: 64/2

Karim Janat 9/ Ibrahim Zadran 14

Shadab Khan to Karim Janat: 1 run



Shadab Khan to Karim Janat: No run



Shadab Khan to Karim Janat: No run



Shadab Khan to Ibrahim Zadran: 1 run



Shadab Khan to Ibrahim Zadran: No run

Shadab Khan to Karim Janat: 1 run



Afghanistan after 8 overs: 61/2

Karim Janat 7/ Ibrahim Zadran 13

Mohammad Nawaz to Ibrahim Zadran: 4 runs!



Mohammad Nawaz to Karim Janat: 1 run



Mohammad Nawaz to Ibrahim Zadran: 1 run



Mohammad Nawaz to Karim Janat: 1 run

Mohammad Nawaz to Ibrahim Zadran: 1 run



Mohammad Nawaz to Ibrahim Zadran: No run

Afghanistan after 7 overs: 53/2

Karim Janat 5/ Ibrahim Zadran 7

Shadab Khan to Ibrahim Zadran: 1 run



Shadab Khan to Ibrahim Zadran: No run



Shadab Khan to Karim Janat: 1 run



Shadab Khan to Karim Janat: No run



Shadab Khan to Karim Janat: 2 runs



Shadab Khan to Ibrahim Zadran: 1 run

Afghanistan after 6 overs: 48/2

Karim Janat 2/ Ibrahim Zadran 5

Mohammad Nawaz to Ibrahim Zadran: 1 run



Mohammad Nawaz to Karim Janat: 1 run



Mohammad Nawaz to Ibrahim Zadran: 1 run



Mohammad Nawaz to Karim Janat: 1 run



Mohammad Nawaz to Ibrahim Zadran: 1 run



Mohammad Nawaz to Ibrahim Zadran: No run

Afghanistan after 5 overs: 43/2

Karim Janat 0/ Ibrahim Zadran 1

Mohammad Hasnain to Karim Janat: No run



Mohammad Hasnain to Hazratullah Zazai: OUT!



Mohammad Hasnain to Hazratullah Zazai: WIDE!



Mohammad Hasnain to Hazratullah Zazai: No run



Mohammad Hasnain to Hazratullah Zazai: 4 runs!



Mohammad Hasnain to Hazratullah Zazai: No run

Mohammad Hasnain to Ibrahim Zadran: 1 run

Afghanistan after 4 overs: 37/1

Hazratullah Zazai 17/ Ibrahim Zadran 1

Haris Rauf to Ibrahim Zadran: 1 run



Haris Rauf to Rahmanullah Gurbaz: OUT!



Haris Rauf to Rahmanullah Gurbaz: No run



Haris Rauf to Hazratullah Zazai: 1 run



Haris Rauf to Hazratullah Zazai: 4 runs!



Haris Rauf to Hazratullah Zazai: 4 runs!

Afghanistan after 3 overs: 27/0

Hazratullah Zazai 8/Rahmanullah Gurbaz 17

Naseem Shah to Hazratullah Zazai: 1 run



Naseem Shah to Hazratullah Zazai: 4 runs!



Naseem Shah to Rahmanullah Gurbaz: 1 run

Naseem Shah to Hazratullah Zazai: 1 run



Naseem Shah to Hazratullah Zazai: No run



Naseem Shah to Hazratullah Zazai: No run

Afghanistan after 2 overs: 20/0



Hazratullah Zazai 2/Rahmanullah Gurbaz 16

Mohammad Hasnain to Rahmanullah Gurbaz: SIX!



Mohammad Hasnain to Rahmanullah Gurbaz: SIX!



Mohammad Hasnain to Rahmanullah Gurbaz: No run



Mohammad Hasnain to Rahmanullah Gurbaz: No run



Mohammad Hasnain to Hazratullah Zazai: NO BALL! + 1 run



Mohammad Hasnain to Rahmanullah Gurbaz: 1 run



Mohammad Hasnain to Rahmanullah Gurbaz: WIDE!



Mohammad Hasnain to Rahmanullah Gurbaz: No run



Afghanistan after 1 over: 4/0

Hazratullah Zazai 1/Rahmanullah Gurbaz 3

Naseem Shah to Rahmanullah Gurbaz: 3 runs



Naseem Shah to Rahmanullah Gurbaz: No run



Naseem Shah to Hazratullah Zazai: 1 run



Naseem Shah to Hazratullah Zazai: No run



Naseem Shah to Hazratullah Zazai: No run



Naseem Shah to Hazratullah Zazai: No run