 
world
Friday Sep 09 2022
By
Web Desk

Indian man allegedly kills wife after suspecting extramarital affair

By
Web Desk

Friday Sep 09, 2022

A police crime scene tape is seen in front of St. Francis Catholic Church where gunmen attacked worshippers during a Sunday mass service in Owo, Ondo, Nigeria, June 6, 2022. — Reuters
A police crime scene tape is seen in front of St. Francis Catholic Church where gunmen attacked worshippers during a Sunday mass service in Owo, Ondo, Nigeria, June 6, 2022. — Reuters

A man in India's Kerala allegedly murdered his wife after suspecting she was having an extra-marital affair, reported India Today.

Aneesh, who was arrested by the police, had an argument with his wife Nikhita, 25, over the matter of fidelity at Varkala which is a popular tourist destination.

After the heated argument, Aneesh allegedly killed her at around 2:30am in the bedroom, the police said. 

He allegedly strangled Nikhita with a towel after which he made an attempt to hang her from the fan. However, he realised he could not do that.

He then allegedly picked up a lamp and hit her head hard with it, according to the police.

Though Aneesh's family rushed to the room upon listening to the screams, the 25-year-old passed away after losing blood from the head wound, the Indian publication said.

Married just two months ago on July 8, Aneesh suspected his wife of cheating on him. Aneesh worked in Dubai as a mechanic but had come to Kerala for a leg treatment.

After constant arguments about Nikhita's suspected extramarital affair, the argument broke out and resulted in the homicide.

More From World:

India slips a rank in UN human well-being index

India slips a rank in UN human well-being index
North Korea officially enshrines right to use preemptive nuclear strikes

North Korea officially enshrines right to use preemptive nuclear strikes
India court bails journalist held for nearly two years without trial

India court bails journalist held for nearly two years without trial
WATCH: Mother accused of throwing 'satanic birthday party' for daughter

WATCH: Mother accused of throwing 'satanic birthday party' for daughter
India, China to withdraw from disputed border area by Sept 12: Indian FM

India, China to withdraw from disputed border area by Sept 12: Indian FM
WATCH: Old mosque that had been underwater for 30 years emerges in India

WATCH: Old mosque that had been underwater for 30 years emerges in India
Canada agrees to resettle Afghans held in UAE facility, sources say

Canada agrees to resettle Afghans held in UAE facility, sources say
India restricts rice exports, could fuel food inflation

India restricts rice exports, could fuel food inflation
UK's Truss freezes energy bills in first big policy shift

UK's Truss freezes energy bills in first big policy shift
UAE firm to manage air traffic over Afghanistan

UAE firm to manage air traffic over Afghanistan
Nepal cricket captain Sandeep Lamichhane to be arrested over alleged rape

Nepal cricket captain Sandeep Lamichhane to be arrested over alleged rape
'Everyone wants me to run in 2024': Trump

'Everyone wants me to run in 2024': Trump

Latest

view all