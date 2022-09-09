Indian man allegedly kills wife after suspecting extramarital affair

A police crime scene tape is seen in front of St. Francis Catholic Church where gunmen attacked worshippers during a Sunday mass service in Owo, Ondo, Nigeria, June 6, 2022. — Reuters

A man in India's Kerala allegedly murdered his wife after suspecting she was having an extra-marital affair, reported India Today.

Aneesh, who was arrested by the police, had an argument with his wife Nikhita, 25, over the matter of fidelity at Varkala which is a popular tourist destination.

After the heated argument, Aneesh allegedly killed her at around 2:30am in the bedroom, the police said.

He allegedly strangled Nikhita with a towel after which he made an attempt to hang her from the fan. However, he realised he could not do that.

He then allegedly picked up a lamp and hit her head hard with it, according to the police.



Though Aneesh's family rushed to the room upon listening to the screams, the 25-year-old passed away after losing blood from the head wound, the Indian publication said.



Married just two months ago on July 8, Aneesh suspected his wife of cheating on him. Aneesh worked in Dubai as a mechanic but had come to Kerala for a leg treatment.

After constant arguments about Nikhita's suspected extramarital affair, the argument broke out and resulted in the homicide.