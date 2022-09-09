 
entertainment
Friday Sep 09 2022
By
Web Desk

Bipasha Basu celebrates baby shower with husband Karan Singh Grover

By
Web Desk

Friday Sep 09, 2022

Bipasha Basu is pregnant with her first child with husband Karan Singh Grover
Bipasha Basu is pregnant with her first child with husband Karan Singh Grover

Bipasha Basu celebrated her baby shower in typical Bengali style, with her husband Karan Singh Grover and her mother by her side.

As per Hindustan Times, the actress shared pictures and videos from the baby showe on her Instagram account and wrote: “Aamaar Shaadh Thank you Ma #mamatobe# shaadh# mymommyisthebest.”

The video showed Bispasha’s mother Mamata Basu and mother-in-law Deepa Singh doing arti for her.

Check out the video:

The Race actress looked gorgeous in a pink silk saree, with matching bangles.


Last month, Bipasha and Karan announced that they are expecting their first child and also shared pictures from their first maternity shoot.

