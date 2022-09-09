King Charles III to modify official signature upon Queen Elizabeth’s death

file footage

King Charles III will reportedly have to change up his official signature as he assumes the role of the monarch upon his mother Queen Elizabeth’s death.



As per Mirror UK, King Charles III will have to add an ‘R’ to the end of his signature going forward, to signify Rex, which is Latin for King.

It was reportedly also reported that Charles might have to completely modify his signature based on the name he takes on as King, but it has now been confirmed that he will be called King Charles III; he could choose from any of the four names that make up his full name, Charles Philip Arthur George.

Previously, Queen Elizabeth also had to add an R to her signature, to signify ‘Regina’, Latin for Queen.

In addition to this major change, King Charles will not be needing a passport of his own anymore, and all passports in the UK will also be changed and issued in his name.