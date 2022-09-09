 
entertainment
Friday Sep 09 2022
By
Web Desk

King Charles III to modify official signature upon Queen Elizabeth’s death

By
Web Desk

Friday Sep 09, 2022

file footage

King Charles III will reportedly have to change up his official signature as he assumes the role of the monarch upon his mother Queen Elizabeth’s death.

As per Mirror UK, King Charles III will have to add an ‘R’ to the end of his signature going forward, to signify Rex, which is Latin for King.

It was reportedly also reported that Charles might have to completely modify his signature based on the name he takes on as King, but it has now been confirmed that he will be called King Charles III; he could choose from any of the four names that make up his full name, Charles Philip Arthur George.

Previously, Queen Elizabeth also had to add an R to her signature, to signify ‘Regina’, Latin for Queen.

In addition to this major change, King Charles will not be needing a passport of his own anymore, and all passports in the UK will also be changed and issued in his name. 

More From Entertainment:

Meghan Markle’s estranged dad reacts to Queen Elizabeth’s death amid royal feud

Meghan Markle’s estranged dad reacts to Queen Elizabeth’s death amid royal feud
Will Prince William be the next Prince of Wales? Details

Will Prince William be the next Prince of Wales? Details

Fans want Johnny Depp to share condolence message for Queen Elizabeth II after her death

Fans want Johnny Depp to share condolence message for Queen Elizabeth II after her death
Britney Spears says she’s not ‘crazy’ after son Jayden questioned her intellect

Britney Spears says she’s not ‘crazy’ after son Jayden questioned her intellect

‘The Fault in Our Stars’ actors Shailene Woodley, Ansel Elgort spark dating rumours

‘The Fault in Our Stars’ actors Shailene Woodley, Ansel Elgort spark dating rumours

Queen Elizabeth's reign marks 9 in 10 human beings birth after she became queen

Queen Elizabeth's reign marks 9 in 10 human beings birth after she became queen

Angelina Jolie provided the ‘worldwide scoop’ of her affair with Brad Pitt to media?

Angelina Jolie provided the ‘worldwide scoop’ of her affair with Brad Pitt to media?
Netflix's Cobra Kai season 5: Everything we know

Netflix's Cobra Kai season 5: Everything we know
Prince Charles to remove Lilibet, Archie’s titles after major Sussex snub?

Prince Charles to remove Lilibet, Archie’s titles after major Sussex snub?
‘The Queen’ star Helen Mirren mourns Elizabeth II in emotional note

‘The Queen’ star Helen Mirren mourns Elizabeth II in emotional note

Harry Styles pays poignant tribute to Queen Elizabeth II

Harry Styles pays poignant tribute to Queen Elizabeth II
Gigi Hadid loves to do ‘karaoke’ with pal Serene Williams: Here’s why

Gigi Hadid loves to do ‘karaoke’ with pal Serene Williams: Here’s why

Latest

view all