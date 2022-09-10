 
entertainment
Saturday Sep 10 2022
By
Web Desk

Julia Fox accentuates her hourglass figure in bold black gown

By
Web Desk

Saturday Sep 10, 2022

Julia Fox dropped jaws with her latest stunning pictures as she led arrivals at Vogue's Smart Toxin event as part of New York Fashion Week, which was held at the Standard Hotel in NYC on Thursday night.

Kanye West ex, 32, looked breathtakingly gorgeous as she posed in a barely-there black gown with a netted bodice that showcased her ample bust and toned abs.

The stylish gown had dramatic batwing sleeves that Fox lifted into the air for several snaps on the red carpet.

The actress was joined by several other figures from the entertainment and fashion industries, including Sailor Brinkley Cook, Joe Jonas, and Lori Harvey, among numerous others.

The gorgeous skirt of her gown transitioned from a revealing fishnet to a shiny black fabric that flowed to the floor.

Photo credits: DailyMail
Photo credits: DailyMail

Fox's signature light brunette hair was replaced for the evening with a raven wig.

It was styled in a sleek ponytail and featured blunt bangs that hovered over Fox's perfectly groomed eyebrows.

Undoubtedly Fox has once again amazed her fans with her dramatic style statement.


