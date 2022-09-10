 
world
Saturday Sep 10 2022
Burj Khalifa among world's top 10 most-loved landmarks

—Unsplash
  • Burj Khalifa is world's tallest building at 830 metres.
  • Burj Khalifa has 16.73 million annual visitors.
  • Other top landmarks include Niagra Falls, Taj Mahal, and Grand Canyon.

Travel experts at usebounce.com conducted a study where they analysed the world's landmarks on multiple factors and ranked them from the best to worst. 

Judgement factors included entry prices, number of visitors, Instagram posts, and Tripadvisor ratings.

Burj Khalifa, which is the world's tallest building at 830 metres, made it to the top 10. The famous skyscraper recorded 24.5 million annual Google searches and 6.2 million Instagram posts.

Ending up as the 8th most loved landmark, Burj Khalifa has 16.73 million annual visitors.

The landmark is known to generate most of its income from ticket sales with an entry price of $37 (Rs8,380). From entry passes alone, the skyscraper produces nearly $621 million annually, reported Khaleej Times.

Following is the list of the best-loved landmarks on the planet:

1. Niagra Falls, Canada.

2. Taj Mahal, India.

3. Grand Canyon, the United States.

4. Golden Gate Bridge, the United States.

5. Statue of Liberty, the United States.

6. Great Wall of China, China.

7. Eiffel Tower, France.

8. Burj Khalifa, Dubai.

9. Banff National Park, Canada.

10. Colosseum, Italy.

Other top-earning landmarks include the London Eye, Sydney Opera House, and Empire State Building.

