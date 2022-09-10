Tips to sleep better during heat waves

Woman sleeping. — Unsplash

Increased number of heatwaves has led to sleep disturbances.

Good sleep requires cooler temperature.

Higher temperatures strongly impact sleep by disrupting body's thermoregulation.

Among many health issues caused by climate change, an increased number of heatwaves has also led to sleep disturbances.

Studies have shown that heat waves are bound to increase in the coming years and will last longer.

On the other hand, studies have also shown that good sleep requires a cooler temperature and heat can dramatically affect the quality of sleep.

Researchers from the European Insomnia Network have said that higher temperatures "strongly impact" sleep by disrupting the body's thermoregulation.

Authors who published their work in the Journal of Sleep Research have also said that some people are more vulnerable than others to be affected by these changes.

Vulnerable groups include kids, old people, and pregnant women.

Following are some tips and coping mechanisms shared by researchers to achieve better sleep:

1. The ideal room temperature for good sleep is 19 degrees Celsius and at most should go till 25 degrees, said corresponding author Ellemarije Altena, Associate Professor at the University of Bordeaux in France.

2. Replace air conditioning with a fan.

3. Take a lukewarm shower before bed. A foot bath can also cool down the body temperature.

4. Leave all the physical activities for the morning and for the relatively cooler time of the day.

5. Stay hydrated by drinking lots of water during the day. This helps the body cool down at night.

6. Stay miles away from alcohol.

7. Maintain a regular and consistent sleep schedule.