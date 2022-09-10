Pakistani Muslim sister reunited with Indian Sikh brother after 75 years

— Screengrab via Twitter/@asifmehmoodpak

After being apart for 75 years, a Muslim sister in Pakistan finally met her Sikh brother from India.

Like many, Amarjit Singh and Kulsoom Akhtar were separated during the partition between India and Pakistan in 1947. Singh's Muslim parents migrated and he was left behind.

After more than seven decades, the siblings reunited where Singh was seen teary-eyed in his wheelchair at Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Kartarpur in Pakistan.

He reached the country via the Attari-Wagah border. Kulsoom, 65, could not hold back her tears upon seeing her long-lost brother after so many years.

With her son Shahzad Ahmed, Kulsoom travelled from her hometown in Faislabad to meet Singh. The duo was seen crying as they hugged each other.

Kulsoom told the Express Tribune that she was born in Pakistan after her parents migrated here. She said that the parents left behind a brother and a sister in a suburb in Jalandhar in 1947.

Reminiscing, Kulsoom shared how her mother cried while talking about her missing children. She added that she had never expected to meet her siblings.

However, a friend of Kulsoom's father, Sardar Dara Singh visited Pakistan a few years ago where he also met her. A faint beacon of hope lit inside Kulsoom's mother and she told Sardar about her children and the name of their village.

Sometime later, Sardar told her that her daughter had passed away but her son was alive.

Upon getting this information, she connected with Singh over Whatsapp and the two decided to meet.

Singh, who was adopted by a Sikh family in India, said he was shocked to learn his real parents were Muslims and lived in Pakistan. However, the fact that many more families were separated like his comforted him.



He said he was glad he could meet his sister because he always wished to meet his real siblings. Singh added that he would come to Pakistan to spend time with family and wished to take this family to India to meet his Sikh family.