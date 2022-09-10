 
sports
Saturday Sep 10 2022
Only two Pakistani players to particpate in Asian and World 6 Red Snooker

Saturday Sep 10, 2022

Pakistani cueist Haris Tahir playing the semi-final of the 36th Asian Snooker Championship in September 2021. — Photo by author/File
Only two players from Pakistan will participate in Asian and World 6 Red Snooker due to a lack of funds, Geo News reported Saturday.

Ahsan Ramzan and Babar Masih will participate in the event scheduled to be held in Malaysia from September 26 to October 9.

It was learnt that both the players will bear their own expenses; however, they are assured that once the sports board receives the funds, it will reimburse all the expenses incurred during the tournament.

Because of the dearth of financial resources, national champions Mohammad Sajjad and Haris Tahir will miss the international tournament.

Pakistan Billiards and Snooker Association (PBSA) is only sending two instead of four players for the tournament because of lack of funds. Sources said that the association is still waiting for the grants.

