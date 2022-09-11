Asia Cup 2022: What is Inzamam's advice for Babar, Fakhar ahead of final?

Inzamam says batters gain confidence when they score.

Encourages Men in Green to play positive cricket.

Says Pakistan's bowling attack is better than any of the teams in Asia Cup 2022.

Former Pakistan batter Inzamamul Haq has advised skipper Babar Azam and batter Fakhar Zaman to enter the field to score more instead of staying at the pitch for long.

Batting remains a cause of concern for Pakistan, with Babar managing a tournament best of just 30.

Inzamam said that he is hopeful for Pakistan's victory in the Asia Cup 2022 finale against unbeaten Sri Lanka scheduled for today (Sunday) at 7pm.

"Pakistan's fight against Sri Lanka wasn't visible in the Super 4 match between the two sides, but today we will celebrate the victory of the Men in Green inshallah," he said.

The former cricketer said that he would suggest team Pakistan play positive cricket.

"Batters always gain confidence when they score, not by staying at the wicket," Inzamam said, encouraging the Pakistani batters to attack the Sri Lankan bowlers.

'Pakistan bowling better than any Asia Cup team'

He said that the Men in Green are good at the game and the bowling of the opposing side is not good enough to stop Pakistan from scoring.

"Our bowling is better than any of the teams participating in Asia Cup 2022," Inzamam said, adding that Pakistan are able to restrict Sri Lanka in the second innings if the former score 170-175 by opting to bat first.



Sri Lanka are poised for an unlikely Asia Cup victory over favourites Pakistan in today's final after a giant-slaying streak through the tournament despite troubles at home.



Friday's closing Super Four match was a dress rehearsal for the Dubai final — and Sri Lanka's fourth straight victory, albeit with Pakistan missing two of their key players.

The two players, Shadab Khan and Naseem Shah, will lengthen Sri Lanka's odds when they return for the final.



Pakistan, despite their own troubles at home, have shone through the tournament, a curtain-raiser for next month's T20 World Cup in Australia, avenging an opening game loss to India and clinching a last-over thriller against Afghanistan.

Their latest loss to Sri Lanka might have stalled their momentum, but head coach Saqlain Mushtaq said the team will heed the lessons of Friday's match-up.