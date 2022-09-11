King Charles III may open doors for Prince Andrew's return to the Firm

 
King Charles III may open doors for Prince Andrews return to the Firm

Fans and experts are speculating about Prince Andrew's future with the Firm amid the royal family's morning period, following the passing of Queen Elizabeth II.  

A source, close to the family, claims new monarch King Charles III and his heir apparent, William, Prince of Wales may ease suffering of the Queen’s favourite boy.

Meanwhile, some royal experts and fans think that there’s little hope of a comeback for Andrew once Queen Elizabeth is laid to rest.

After the Duke of York fulfils his duties in the coming days, he will be expected to retreat back to living well under the royal radar.

Journalist and royal biographer Tina Brown previously said: “As long as the Queen is around, it might be possible for him to keep sneaking back in, but it’s not going to work when Charles is king or when William is king."

On the other hand, Charles' younger brother Andrew was seen crying as he attended a prayer service for the Queen on Saturday.

When a mourner asked him how things were, Andrew said: "We've been allowed one day, now we start the process of handing her on. It's nice to see you, thank you for coming."

There are King Charles III has already extended olive branch to his son Prince Harry and expressed his love for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. 

Prince William and Kate Middleton have also put their feud with the US-based couple aside and appeared with the Sussexes during a walk outside the Windsor to show unity.

However, It’s not clear exactly what happens to Andrew next. There are speculations that the new monarch may open doors for Prince Andrew's return to the Firm.

