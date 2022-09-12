 
Jennifer Lawrence sends pulses racing in sheer black gown at premiere of Causeway

Jennifer Lawrence has stunned everyone with her ethereal beauty time and again and the actress is turning heads once again.

It is day three of the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival in Toronto, Canada.

The psychological drama Causeway, starring Jennifer Lawrence and Brian Tyree Henry, is among the films making its world premiere.

The actress grabbed massive limelight for her outfit as she made her gorgeous arrival to the Royal Alexandra Theatre looking elegant in a sheer black gown

Lawrence, 32, who also served as a producer on the movie, oozes confidence as she struck poses for photographers on the red carpet.

Rounding out her overall look, the leading lady stepped out in a pair of black strappy heels, and styled her blonde tresses long and flowing to about the middle of her back and looked absolutely stunning as ever.

Lawrence also took some time out to snuggle up next to Henry, 40, who was decked out in a pinkish suit and dress shirt, and brown leather shoes.

The two stars of the film, which is the first project from Lawrence's production company Excellent Cadaver, also joined up for a group photo with co-star Linda Emond and director Lila Neugebauer and producer Justine Ciarrocchid.


