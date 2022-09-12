How Prince Louis reacted to Queen Elizabeth’s death?

Princess of Wales Kate Middleton has revealed her son Prince Louis reaction to the death of his great-grandmother Queen Elizabeth II.



Kate Middleton revealed Prince Louis reaction to a well-wisher during a walkabout outside Windsor Castle on Saturday.

The future Queen said, “My little Louis is just so sweet. He said, 'Mummy don't worry, because she [Queen Elizabeth] is now with great-grandpa.’”

Meanwhile, Prince William has released a heartfelt statement to pay tribute to ‘Grannie.’

A Statement from The Prince of Wales:



“On Thursday, the world lost an extraordinary leader, whose commitment to the country, the Realms and the Commonwealth was absolute. So much will be said in the days ahead about the meaning of her historic reign.

“I, however, have lost a grandmother. And while I will grieve her loss, I also feel incredibly grateful. I have had the benefit of The Queen’s wisdom and reassurance into my fifth decade. My wife has had twenty years of her guidance and support. My three children have got to spend holidays with her and create memories that will last their whole lives.

“She was by my side at my happiest moments. And she was by my side during the saddest days of my life. I knew this day would come, but it will be some time before the reality of life without Grannie will truly feel real.”



