King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla will no longer update their social media pages

The joint Instagram account of King Charles III and Camilla, the Queen Consort, will no longer be updated, according to the latest reports.

Charles and his wife Camilla will no longer use their Clarence House social media accounts after stepping up to their new roles following the death of Queen Elizabeth at the age of 96.

The new King and the Queen Consort will now use the official Royal Family social media accounts.

Meanwhile, the Clarence House account - previously followed Charles and Camilla's royal work, remains active on both Twitter and Instagram.

However, the bios now read, "This account is no longer being updated. Please follow @theroyalfamily for updates on His Majesty King Charles III and Her Majesty The Queen Consort."

The Instagram account have 1.7million followers while their Twitter page had 1.1million following accounts.

Their account has been updated to reflect the changes in royal family following the death of Britain’s longest reigning monarch on September 8 at Balmoral Castle.

Charles and Camilla’s last social media post featured a black and white picture of the Queen, marking the announcement of her death.

Moreover, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and Cornwall, William and Kate have updated their social media pages after accepting their new royal titles the Prince and Princess of Wales.

Their website was also updated to the Royal Foundation of The Prince and Princess of Wales.